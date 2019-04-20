  1. Technology
Tehran to host 2019 INOTEX with 174 exhibitors

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – As many as 174 exhibitors, including 82 foreign ones, will take part at the 8th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) in the Iranian capital Tehran early June.

The International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) will take place on 9-12 June 2019 at Tehran international fairground.

The event is hosted by Pardis Technology Park and co-organized by the Vice presidency for Science and Technology, and the Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation (CITC).

174 exhibitors, including 82 foreign ones, will participate at INOTEX 2019, which, as a premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and innovation, aims to provide unique opportunities for Iranian and overseas technologists and innovators to share their expertise and display their latest achievements in related areas.

Exhibitors include startups, new businesses, inventors, accelerators, science & technology parks, investors and high tech companies, which are keen to define technological cooperation with Iranian companies and the participating overseas companies.

