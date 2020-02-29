Iran to soon start mass production of coronavirus test kits: official

Head of the Strategic Technology Development Center at Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology, Esmaeil Ghaderifar, said on Saturday that the body is ready to support efforts to contain the outbreak.

He said that producing related test kits is an essential step and fortunately, the body is working with several knowledge-based in this regard. The Strategic Technology Development Center is facilitating the process of giving required licenses to these kits by the Health Ministry so that the mass production would soon begin, Ghaderifar added.

He went on to say that researchers at Iran University of Medical Sciences have started research to develop the mRNA vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The number of people infected with Covid-19 has hit 593 in Iran, said Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Saturday. He added that 123 Covid-19 patients have recovered and left hospitals while the death toll has raised to 43.

MNA/FNA 13981210000630