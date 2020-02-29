COVID-19 could be weapon of biological warfare against China: Maduro

In a national address late Thursday, Maduro said there was “much global analysis that shows that the coronavirus could be a strain created for biological warfare against China.”

“We have to raise our voice, call out for attention and sound the alarm,” he was quoted by Miamiherald as saying.

“Let’s hope that the coronavirus isn’t a weapon of war used against China and now against the people of the world in general.”

From eastern Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa, a steady stream of new cases on Friday fueled fears that the new coronavirus epidemic may be turning into a global pandemic, with some health officials saying it may be inevitable.

In South Korea, Italy and Iran — the countries with the biggest outbreaks outside China — the governments reported more than 3,500 infections on Friday, about twice as many as two days earlier, and South Korea reported almost 600 more on Saturday.

South Korean officials were rushing to test thousands of members of a church at the center of that country’s outbreak.

Africa has long been a source of concern, and a case in Nigeria raised fears that more infections might lurk there undetected.

MNA/PR