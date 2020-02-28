‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ goes to filmfest. in Santiago

  1. Culture
TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, has made it into the competition program of 6th Long and Short Film Festival of Santiago, Chile.

The Iranian documentary, which is currently taking part at the film market of the 70th edition of Berlin International Film Festival in Germany,  is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

Sani’s documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

The Santiago Long and Short Film Festival, Santiago de Chile, according to the event's organizers, is a cinematographic contest whose aim is to serve as a platform for new creators and experienced filmmakers to visualize the quality, diversity and richness of the most recent international audiovisual production, In different genres: fiction, documentary, animation, experimental, etc.

The sixth edition of the event will be held on March 5 - 8, 2020.

