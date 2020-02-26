  1. Culture
26 February 2020 - 09:42

Two Iranian shorts to vie at San Diego Mobile Filmfest.

Two Iranian shorts to vie at San Diego Mobile Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Two Iranian short films shot with smartphones, ‘Finish Line’ by Saeed Mayahy and ‘Elsinor’ by Ehsan Majooni, have been selected as part of the competition program of the 9th International Mobile Film Festival in the US.

26 short films between 1 and 5 minutes in length have been officially selected to screen at the 9th edition of the International Mobile Film Festival in San Diego. Among the selected titles are two from Iran: ‘Finish Line’ by Saeed Mayahy and ‘Elsinor’ by Ehsan Majooni.

‘Finish Line’, shot with an iPhone 7, is the story of a woman athlete who is trying to get back in the fields after her accident. ‘Elsinor’ was shot with an iPhone 6s and depicts events during a wedding.

The International Mobile Film Festival in San Diego is exclusively created for films and videos shot with only mobile phones for the big screen. 

According to the organizers, the quality of this year's films includes aesthetics, visual effects, story, and the overall inspirational factor most mobile films possess. The films are entertaining, moving and evoke an emotional reaction across a spectrum from delightful to thrilling.

The event is scheduled for April 24-26, 2020.

MS/4863103

News Code 156057
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News