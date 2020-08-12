  1. Culture
Iranian documentary wins at Ierapetra filmfest of Greece

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Mahmoud Reza’s documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ has won an award at the 2020 edition of Ierapetra International Documentary Film Festival in Greece.

The feature documentary has won an award in “INTERNATIONAL & EUROPEAN FEATURE LENGTH DOCUMENTARIES AWARDS” section of the festival.

"Kiarostami and His Missing Cane" is a narrative of the Iranian distinguished film director’s outlook on life and cinema, which describes the vision and worldview of this filmmaker.

Held from August 1 to 10, the Greek festival screened documentaries showing the traditions, culture, customs, popular culture, and modern industrial civilization of a country common to Europe.

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

Earlier, Mahmoud Reza Thani has also written a book named "Abbas Kiarostami and Lessons from Cinema", which has been translated into various languages and published and distributed in Iran and the United States.

