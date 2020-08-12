Iranian documentary wins at Ierapetra filmfest of Greece

The feature documentary has won an award in “INTERNATIONAL & EUROPEAN FEATURE LENGTH DOCUMENTARIES AWARDS” section of the festival.

"Kiarostami and His Missing Cane" is a narrative of the Iranian distinguished film director’s outlook on life and cinema, which describes the vision and worldview of this filmmaker.

Held from August 1 to 10, the Greek festival screened documentaries showing the traditions, culture, customs, popular culture, and modern industrial civilization of a country common to Europe.

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

Earlier, Mahmoud Reza Thani has also written a book named "Abbas Kiarostami and Lessons from Cinema", which has been translated into various languages and published and distributed in Iran and the United States.

