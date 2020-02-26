‘Each Other’ goes to Beloit filmfest. in US

Winner of the Special Jury Award at the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, ‘Each Other’ narrates the story of a boy who works for laundry cleaning services. When one of the ‘clothes’ he is in charge of washing goes missing, he has to comb through the whole town to find it.

It had previously taken part at the 10th ANIMAGE International Animation Festival of Pernambuco in Brazil.

Iranian short film ‘Cleaner’ directed by Mohammadreza Mayghani had also been previously announced to be taking part at Beloit festival.

Featuring upwards of 100 independent and international films, as well as a dozen special events, the Beloit festival provides free admission to everything for all visiting filmmakers, according to the event's organizers.

The 15th Beloit International Film Festival kicked off on February 21 and runs through March 1, 2020.

