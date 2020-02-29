Japan to host 6 Iranian films

The program is part of the first provincial Iranian film festival in Japan, organized by the Iranian embassy in Tokyo in cooperation with the municipality of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

The screening program, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, includes ‘The Painting Pool’ by Maziar Miri, and ‘So Close, So Far’ by Reza Mirkarimi, and ‘Sweet Taste of Imagination’ by Kamal Tabrizi.

Other titles to be screened during the two-day event include ‘Crazy Rook’ by Abolhassan Davoudi, ‘Bodyguard’ by Ebrahim Hatamikia, and the documentary ‘The Last Supper’ by Mohammad Ghanefard.

All films will be presented with Japanese subtitles.

