  1. Culture
29 February 2020 - 17:22

Japan to host 6 Iranian films

Japan to host 6 Iranian films

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (MNA) – The Japanese city Fujisawa will be hosting a two-day Iranian film event by screening notable Iranian features, such as ‘The Painting Pool’ and ‘So Close, So Far’.

The program is part of the first provincial Iranian film festival in Japan, organized by the Iranian embassy in Tokyo in cooperation with the municipality of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

The screening program, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, includes ‘The Painting Pool’ by Maziar Miri, and ‘So Close, So Far’ by Reza Mirkarimi, and ‘Sweet Taste of Imagination’ by Kamal Tabrizi.

Other titles to be screened during the two-day event include ‘Crazy Rook’ by Abolhassan Davoudi, ‘Bodyguard’ by Ebrahim Hatamikia, and the documentary ‘The Last Supper’ by Mohammad Ghanefard.

All films will be presented with Japanese subtitles. 

MS/IRN83695248

News Code 156151

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News