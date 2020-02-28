'Weightlessness' wins at North Carolina Film Awards

The film centers around the disappearance of the groom the next day after a wedding reception held in a magnificent mansion. The bride, the groom's mother and sister, and his lover who came to the wedding uninvited are all looking for the reason for his disappearance. The next day, the women blame one another for this situation and their relationships are on the brink of explosion.

The film won the Director’s Award, the award for superior effort, at the North Carolina Film Awards in the US.

'Weightlessness' has also been selected to open the 4th edition of Love International Film Festival (LIFF) in the US in September.

MS/4865164