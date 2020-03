Karim Bagheri, Ex-Team Melli midfielder announced his retirement from national duty in a friendly match against Brazil in 2007.

Bagheri started his coaching career in Persepolis in 2012.

He helped Persepolis win three titles in Iran Professional League as Branko Ivankovic’s assistant.

The Iranian federation has also negotiated with former Iran striker Vahid Hashemian who worked as assistant coach of Marc Wilmots.

