Iranian director to stage ‘The Terrace’ in Canada

The play will go on stage on 27, 28 and 29 February at Fairview Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Mahyari said he received an offer for staging a play in Toronto after his team held a workshop in Calgary in Spring.

According to him, the theme of the play is focused on the desperation and confusion of the modern man.

“In this work, we tried to bring the realistic atmosphere of the original play closer to surrealism to make the theme of the work even more profound,” he explained.

Mahyari had previously staged ‘The Chairs’ at the Theater Encounter in Calgary, Canada.

