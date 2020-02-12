“A Stranger at Home” scoops awards at Fajr theater festival

The play also brought Mosavat the awards for best director and playwright during the closing ceremony of the festival held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Monday.

Actor Navid Mohammadzadeh received the special jury award for his role in the play, and cast member Romina Momeni was named best actress for her role in the production.

Accepting the award Mohammadzadeh said that although he has won over 30 awards in cinema, this award is more valuable for him.

“I’ve always said that I am a child of theater, thank you for approving my remarks tonight,” he added.

Alireza Akbarian also received the best sound designer award for his collaboration in the performance.

“A Stranger at Home” is about a man who doubts his wife’s love and loyalty. He connects his wife with a fake identity on the Internet. Little by little, the woman falls in love with this fake new character.

Behfar Kayedi won the best music award for “All Children of Macbeth” directed by Mojtaba Rostamifar, while Fatima Hezbavi and Iman Nakhlestani received the awards for best makeup artist and best lighting designer respectively for their collaboration in the play.

The play also brought Rostamifar the awards for best choreography and best set designer as well as a special mention for directing.

Amir Jadidi was picked as best actor for his role in “Kingfish” directed by Reza Baharvand.

Meqedi Shamirian won the award for best costume designer for his collaboration in “Hey Othello, Only Pet Crabs Nest in Bed Sheets” directed by Ebrahim Poshtekuhi and “Marlon Brando” by Mehran Ranjbar.

The international section of the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival, which opened in Tehran on January 30, was non-competitive this year.

Photo: Director Seyyed Mohammad Mosavat (R) receives the grand prize for his play “A Stranger at Home” from actress Ehteram Borumand during the closing ceremony of the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 10, 2020. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

MNA/TT