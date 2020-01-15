Iranian adaptation of ‘Coriolanus’ to be staged in India

Designed and directed by Mostafa Koushki, ‘Coriolanus’ has been invited to take part in the 12th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) in India.

The festival will be held on January 20-29 in the city of Thrissur during which six Indian groups together with seven foreign groups will stage their productions for the audience.

The Iranian stage play ‘Coriolanus’, the latest production by ‘Tehran Independent Theater’, will go on stage on January 22nd and 23rd.

The Iranian theater group had previously taken part in Shakespeare Gdansk Festival 2018, as well as ITFOK 2019 and Gyulai Shakespeare festival 2019 with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

