The play is a production of ‘Andishe-ye Yekom’ theater group, and Bayatfar is the only actor in it.

It has taken inspiration from ‘Mime and Paganini’, written by Iranian playwright Alireza Nasehi. It is a wordless play about the bewilderment of the modern man who embarks on a path of self-destruction.

‘Mr. Nobody; Or How Theater Can Change Your Decisions in 30 Minutes’ will go on stage on March 14 at 19:00 at the Meat Market in Melbourne, Australia.

