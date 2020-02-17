All of your positions in range of our fire

Salami, in an exclusive interview with Almayadeen TV said the US will regret its criminal terrorist act of assassination of Qasem Suleimani after Iran's tactical response.

"Our attack on Ain al-Assad airbase was the first stage and Iran's responses to be continued and the US will regret its crime and will be punished.

Salami pointing to the Zionists added: all your positions are at our reach and we have many choices to destroy you. Your walls and troops who are scared of death, are not going to save you.

"Our response to the crime of killing martyr Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al- Muhandis was military because it had to be a clear and understandable response and all the world could see it" he added.

" Iran's reaction happened in a special geographical point and it had international consequences and it was not the end of our tactical response but it was a beginning. Our responses to be continued and the Americans will regret it and will be punished" Salami continued.

Salami stressed, "We should have done an attack because it is a sign of our might and authority. We should have stopped the Americans at that point and made clear to them that they should reconsider their calculations and approaches towards Iran. We should have proved that the president of the United States is a liar man and his assertions are void.

Salami warned the Zionists that all the regions they have occupied in Palestine are at Iran's reach. "They are far smaller than the Americans and they are far weaker" he added.

