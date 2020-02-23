EU slams Israeli construction in Jerusalem al-Quds

The Israeli regime has announced an imminent decision regarding settlement construction in the occupied territories of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Reacting to the announcement, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Saturday that "such steps would be deeply detrimental to a two-state-solution."

"As set out clearly on numerous occasions by the European Union, including in Council conclusions, such steps would cut the geographic and territorial contiguity between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, isolate Palestinian communities living in these areas, and threaten the viability of a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," he added.

"Settlements are illegal under international law," he stressed. "The EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. We call on Israel to reconsider these plans."

The EU had also rejected Trump's proposed so-called 'Deal of the Century' for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MNA/PR