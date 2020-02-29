Iran to give crushing response to any hostile act

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday that Tehran will give a crushing and regretful response to any aggression and foolish move by the Zionist regime.

His words came in reaction to the recent threats by the Israeli regime’s minister for military affairs, who claimed the Zionist regime is aiming to put an end to Iran's military presence in Syria within the next 12 months.

Mousavi referred to the terrorist nature of the Israeli regime, saying that the whole regime is based on occupation, plundering, and assassination.

The Iranian spokesman highlighted that the Islamic Republic’s presence in Syria is at the request of the country's government to fight terrorism sponsored by the US and the Israeli regime.

He reiterated that Iran will never hesitate to defend its presence in Syria and will give a crushing response to any aggression and idiotic move by its enemies.

MNA/IRN83694556