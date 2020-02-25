Iran naval flotilla docks at Jakarta Port in Indonesia

The 66th naval fleet, comprised of Kharg helicopter carrier and Bayandor destroyer, arrived at the port on Tuesday after 25 days of voyage.

It aims to strengthen mutual relations and develop peace and friendship.

The commander of the fleet, Captain Ehsan Nasiri, said the fleet will remain at Jakarta Port for three days. Meeting with senior military officials of Indonesia as well as taking part in sports events are among the programs on the Iranian fleet’s agenda during its stay.

The 66th fleet embarked on the voyage in January from Bandar Abbas port on the southern coast of Iran, on the Persian Gulf.

