Iran to mass produce Saba helicopter: official

He made the remarks on Sunday, noting that Iran Aviation Industries is making great progress by relying on its experts and the capacity of the Armed Forces and the knowledge-based companies.

“Iran’s Helicopter Support and Renovation Company is capable to upgrade and equip all helicopters of the Armed Forces along with those utilized for firefighting and rescue operations with advance systems,” he emphasized.

He further noted that due to taking necessary measures, manufacturing spare parts for the helicopter fleet of the country currently takes less time.

Referring to the knowledge of Iranian experts on designing and upgrading aviation systems, he said, “Experts in the Iran Aviation Industries Organization are working around the clock to mass-produce Saba helicopter in the near future.”

