Iran’s Army naval fleet fulfilling mission in Red Sea: cmdr.

Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, the Deputy Commander of Iranian Army Navy made the remarks said on Tuesday that Army Navy Force of the country is present at international waters and seas continuously in line with realizing predetermined objectives of Army Navy Force to secure interests of the country in this regard.

Today, naval fleet of the country consisting of "Makran" helicopter carrier and “Bayandor” Destroyer are present in the Red Sea and is escorting tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran at international waters, he said, adding that this trend continues vigorously and the Navy is proud to always have an effective and strategic presence on the sea arena in continuation of the country's interests.

All joint and specialized naval drills, as included in programs of the Armed Forces, are carried out in Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially Navy Force, the admiral added.

