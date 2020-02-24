IRGC ready to cooperate in fighting against Covid-19: Cmdr.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a phone conversation with Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Monday following the spread of the virus in some parts of the country.

He pointed to the role of Basij forces in Polio vaccination across the country as a successful experience.

Salami went on to say that all the medical facilities and crews of the IRGC are ready to provide medical services to all people.

According to the latest report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 64 people in the country have been diagnosed with coronavirus while the death toll has hit 12.

