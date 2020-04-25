2 trans-boundary markets at Iran-Pakistan border to resume operation: IRICA spox

The markets will start operation after two months, thanks to the held talks between IRICA and its Pakistani counterpart organization as well as negotiations between Iranian and Pakistani diplomats, the IRICA spokesperson said.

Health protocols will also be preserved due to the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

The markets will initially be open for three days per week, Latifi said.

On April 20, Iran and Pakistan exchanged views border exchanges, the latest developments on the coronavirus, as well as issues related to border trade and economic relations in meeting between the Consul General of Iran in Quetta Mohammad Rafiei and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

IRICA and Pakistan Customs have an agreement according to which he data related to the customs cooperation of the two countries will be exchanged electronically.

Since Pakistan has recently taken membership in TIR Convention (International Road Transports), suitable opportunities have been provided for increasing cooperation between customs offices of the two countries in the field of international transport and transit of goods.

