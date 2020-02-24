MPs not ratify general outlines of next year budget

In an open session, attended by Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, from among 191 present MPs, some 114 ones voted against the outlines of the discussed bill.

On December 8, President Hassan Rouhani submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year of 1399 (to start on March 20, 2020) to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators.

Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakh said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

MNA/Tasnim2210004