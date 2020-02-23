  1. Politics
23 February 2020 - 15:11

MPs to debate next year's budget bill as of Monday

MPs to debate next year's budget bill as of Monday

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Members of the Iranian's Parliament will commence debate over the government's proposed budget bill for the next Iranian fiscal year 1399 (beginning on March 21, 2020) on Monday.

On December 8, President Hassan Rouhani submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year of 1399 (to start on March 20, 2020) to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators.   

Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakh said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

MNA/TNA2209177

News Code 155942

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News