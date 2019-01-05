  1. Economy
Oil revenues projected in budget bill sufficient for running country: MP

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – A member of the Iranian parliament said Saturday that the amount of petrodollars projected to be generated in the national budget bill for the next year (to come into effect from March 21) would be sufficient to run the country.

Hassan Soleimani, a member of the parliament’s plan and budget committee, told Shana that in the budget bill, oil revenues were estimated with regard to international conditions, production capacity and sales conditions of the country, and efforts were made to make oil revenues reliable, adding the expected amount was sufficient to run the country.

He said a portion of the revenues were deposited in the National Development Fund of Iran which was tapped when there was a need for financial support for economic sectors.

Given the pressure Iran is undergoing economically, the fund would take a smaller share of oil revenues in the next national budget, the MP said.

Soleimani further asserted that the budget bill presented by the Rouhani Administration was the most transparent one ever presented to the parliament.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani submitted the next year's budget bill on Dec. 25, saying that the bill has taken the impact of the US sanctions into consideration.

SHANA/MNA

