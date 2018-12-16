Pres. Rouhani to submit next year’s budget bill to parl. in coming week

A MP Mehrdad Baouj Lahouti made the above remark and revealed the presence of Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht in the meeting.

He further reiterated that President Rouhani will submit the budget bill for the next year to the Parliament on Sunday Dec. 23.

Speaking among correspondents, he added, “in today’s session, legislators examined the latest situation of the budget for the next Iranian calendar year precisely.”

The 2019 Budget Bill will more likely subject to significant changes, he said, adding, “in this bill, tax revenues and spending for the development projects have been predicted.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lahouti pointed out that budgets of the Ministry of Education and welfare and supportive credits would be increased in the next year’s budget bill.

For his part, Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht revealed that the next year’s budget will likely be approved in two rates.”

According to the budget bill, it has been predicted that Iran would sell 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) while the said volume at the current situation stands at 2.4 million, he ended.

