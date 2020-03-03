  1. Iran
Leader agrees with Parl. Speaker's request on next year budget bill

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A member of the Iranian Parliament's presiding board informed on Tuesday that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has issued a decree order on government's proposed budget bill for the next Iranian calendar (starting on march 20), which is currently being assessed by the Parliament.

According to MP Asadollah Abbasi, in an answer to a letter of the Parliament speaker Ali Larijani to the Leader, asking permission for implementation of Article 85 of constitution about budget plan, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree order to send the ratified plan by the Parliament to the Guardian Council for final approval.  

The Guardian Council will announce the ratified budget plan back to the government for implementation.

Parliament's open sessions have been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the state decree is mean to facilitate procedures under the current circumstances.

On December 8, President Hassan Rouhani submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year of 1399 (to start on March 20, 2020) to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators.   

Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakh said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

