Jahangiri calls scientific elites as Iran's greatest asset

He made the remarks on Saturday in a ceremony held to honor the top students of the country. “Undoubtedly, human resources are the prerequisite for comprehensive and scientific developments.”

“Based on international statistics, Iran ranks first among 57 Islamic countries, which is an excellent position. I sincerely congratulate faculty members, university chancellors, and ministers who bore this responsibility to the best of their abilities”, he added.

He went on to say that young Iranian scientific elites are probably the most valuable national assets currently available to Iran and they are able to shape the future of the country.

Referring to Iran’s complicated and difficult economic situation, he noted, “We are confronting unprecedented international sanctions from US, which have been imposed internationally in the toughest way and aim to disrupt Iran’s economy”, adding that the Islamic Republic anticipated a Resistance Economy as the solution to counter the effects of the sanctions.

Jahangiri pointed to Iranian Knowledge-based institutions and maintained that their products have been exported to international markets. He furthermore expressed his hope for future progress in this regard.

