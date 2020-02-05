VP Jahangiri congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

In a Wednesday message to Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda RajapaksaJahangiri, Jahangiri congratulated him on the country's anniversary of the Independence Day.

Jahangiri expressed hope that the friendly relations between Tehran and Colombo would be further expanded in the bilateral, regional and international fields.

Sri Lanka's Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948. Usually, the main celebration takes place in Colombo, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and performances.

MNA/IRN 83661925