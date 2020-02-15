Jahangiri calls for participation of all people in upcoming election

He pointed to the events of recent years and emphasized that Iranians have always overcome the difficulties.

Referring to the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani by US terrorist forces, he noted that the US made a terrible mistake and Iranian people appreciated the achievements of this noble Martyr in his funeral procession, foiling the conspiracies of the enemies.

“Election is one of the significant indicators of the Islamic Republic. It has been a determining factor in the political and social developments in the past forty years. Reform and reformism are both the outcomes of election”, he added.

He went on to say that we must all participate in the upcoming election and protect our national interests.

