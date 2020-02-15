  1. Politics
15 February 2020 - 21:57

Jahangiri calls for participation of all people in upcoming election

Jahangiri calls for participation of all people in upcoming election

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said on Saturday that defending the election is safeguarding the national interest and noted, “Criticisms must be taken care of, however, we all must participate in the upcoming election for Iran’s glory.”

He pointed to the events of recent years and emphasized that Iranians have always overcome the difficulties. 

Referring to the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani by US terrorist forces, he noted that the US made a terrible mistake and Iranian people appreciated the achievements of this noble Martyr in his funeral procession, foiling the conspiracies of the enemies.

“Election is one of the significant indicators of the Islamic Republic. It has been a determining factor in the political and social developments in the past forty years. Reform and reformism are both the outcomes of election”, he added. 

He went on to say that we must all participate in the upcoming election and protect our national interests.

FA/IRN83675464

News Code 155659

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News