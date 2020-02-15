Iran FM meets with Chinese, Croatian, Omani counterparts

In the meeting with Wang Yi, Zarif praised the efforts of China in controlling the new outbreak while appreciating Beijing for facilitating the return of Iranian students from Wuhan to Tehran.

The two sides also conferred on the JCPOA, regional developments, the martyrdom of General Soleimani, and the Ukrainian plane tragedy, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Zarif also held two other meetings with Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

