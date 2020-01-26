Fajr film fest. announces jury members for main competition section

The jury is comprised of filmmakers Narges Abyar, Fereydoun Jeyrani, Maziar Miri and Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, cinematographer Touraj Aslani, production designer Abbas Belondi, actor Saeed Rad, film critic Tahmaseb Solhjou and cultural director Reza Pourhossein.

By the order of the festival secretary Ebrahim Daroughezadeh, the 9-member jury will evaluate 22 feature films selected for the main competition section.

Established in 1982, the FFF is an event that displays achievements of Iranian cineastes.

Since its establishment, the festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian cinema.

The 38th FFF will kick off February 1. Film screenings will continue for 10 days in Tehran and several other cities and the winners of various categories will be awarded at the closing ceremony in Tehran on February 11.

