'Dance with Me' wins at 59th Asia Pacific Filmfest.

In 'Dance with Me', Jahangir's brother organizes a surprise party for his birthday, inviting all his old friends. That would not be anything special if the birthday boy (played by Ali Mosaffa) didn’t have an incurable disease.

Sehat's debut feature won the Special Jury Award at the 59th edition of the Asia Pacific Film Festival, which was hosted by Macau this year.

The festival's Best Film Award went to the Malaysian film 'Guang', directed by Quek Shio Chuan.

'Dance with Me' had received the award for best director and the diploma of honor for best actor in the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

The Asia Pacific Film Festival is organized by the Federation of Motion Pictures Producers in Asia Pacific (FPA). The festival, oldest of its kind in Asia, is held in a different country each year, with its first edition held in 1954 in Tokyo, Japan.

