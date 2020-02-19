  1. Culture
19 February 2020 - 18:40

35th Fajr music festival to wrap up Thursday

35th Fajr music festival to wrap up Thursday

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The 35th Fajr Music Festival, underway in Tehran and 10 other provinces, will wrap up on Thursday at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

The festival will conclude, awarding the winners in different sections and honoring maestros tar virtuoso Houshang Zarif, pianist Ofelia Parto, Ashiq Hassan Eskandari and composer and conductor Nader Mashayekhi.

As Iran’s most prominent music event, Fajr Music Festival is annually held in winter in different sections, wherein many renowned national and international musicians perform in diverse genres.

This year’s festival included performances from various Iranian bands and individuals performing traditional Persian music, Iranian folk music, pop music, classical music, orchestral music, and fusion music, as well as from children and teenagers’ musical groups and all-female ensembles.

Moreover, eight foreign musical groups from Tunisia, Austria, France, Italy, Belgium, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan attended the event.

MNA/honaronlin145750

News Code 155818

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News