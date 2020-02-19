35th Fajr music festival to wrap up Thursday

The festival will conclude, awarding the winners in different sections and honoring maestros tar virtuoso Houshang Zarif, pianist Ofelia Parto, Ashiq Hassan Eskandari and composer and conductor Nader Mashayekhi.

As Iran’s most prominent music event, Fajr Music Festival is annually held in winter in different sections, wherein many renowned national and international musicians perform in diverse genres.

This year’s festival included performances from various Iranian bands and individuals performing traditional Persian music, Iranian folk music, pop music, classical music, orchestral music, and fusion music, as well as from children and teenagers’ musical groups and all-female ensembles.

Moreover, eight foreign musical groups from Tunisia, Austria, France, Italy, Belgium, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan attended the event.

