‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ wins at Sundance filmfest. in US

The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

The film is a joint production between Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Lebanon.

Bakhshi's feature will have its European premiere at the Berlinale Generation section (14plus), to be held on February 20 - March 01, 2020 in Germany.

Meanwhile, Sundance's special jury award for best actress in a short film went to Sadaf Asgari for her role in 'Exam', directed by Iranian filmmaker Sonia Hadad.

The event awarded its grand jury awards to Lee Isaac Chung’s 'Minari,' and 'Boys State,' directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss.

This year's Sundance Film Festival took place from January 23 to February 2, 2020. The event is the largest independent film festival in the United States.

