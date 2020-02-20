  1. Culture
'Weightlessness' to open Love filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian feature 'Weightlessness', directed by Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, has been selected as the opening film for the 4th edition of Love International Film Festival (LIFF) in the US.

The Iranian feature will enjoy its sixth international screening at the main competition section of the fourth editin of Love International Film Festival (LIFF) in Los Angeles, California. 

The film centers around the disappearance of the groom the next day after a wedding reception held in a magnificent mansion. The bride, the groom's mother and sister, and his lover who came to the wedding uninvited are all looking for the reason for his disappearance. The next day, the women blame one another for this situation and their relationships are on the brink of explosion.

Love International Film Festival (LIFF), according to the event's organizers, focuses on bringing films and filmmakers from the international community whose works bring the world closer together and promote love and healing through cinema.

The festival seeks films that inspire feelings of peace, love, acceptance, and tolerance towards children and families. The festival will be held in Los Angeles, California.

The fourth edition of the event will be held on September 16 – 18, 2020 in California, US.

