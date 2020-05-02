  1. Politics
May 2, 2020, 8:00 PM

Rumors about Martyrdom of IRGC cmdr. rejected

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Recent rumors, circulated by some anti-Iranian Arab media, that IRGC Aerospace Division Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh has been martyred in an Israeli regime missile attack in Homs, Syria, are dismissed as a lie in a statement released by Commander Hajizadeh's website.

As announced, the Iranian commander is in good health, carrying out his missions.

This is not the first time that foreign hostile media have churned out rumors about Martyrdom of the Iranian commander.

Back in December 2019, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that probably three people of Iranian nationality were killed in an Israeli missile attack on Sunday night that hit the suburb of Aqraba and the nearby Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood. A the time, Spokesman for the IRGC General Ramezan Sharif dismissed the rumors that Brigadier General Hajizadeh was martyred in an Israeli missile attack on Syria.

The enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation pursue their empty dreams and evil ambitions in falsehood and rampant propaganda through spreading false and baseless news.

