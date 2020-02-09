  1. Politics
9 February 2020 - 14:46

Martyr Soleimani’s will to be read on Feb. 13: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – An IRGC official said that the will of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani will be read on February 13, in a ceremony which due to be held on the occasion of 40th day of his martyrdom.

Commander of the Tehran division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Yazdi, said that the ceremony will be held on Thursday evening from 18:30 to 20:30 local time at Tehran-based Mosallah.

Quds Force commander Brigadier General Ghaani is going to read the will, he said, noting that IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami will also address the event.

“Since the will of Martyr Soleimani is long, as he has left special wills for each segment of the society, only selected parts of the will is going to be read in the event,” added Yazdi

He went on to say that guests from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan, some Persian Gulf states, and some African countries will attend the event.

General Soleimani was assassinated by US terrorist forces on Jan. 3 in Baghdad. Millions of people in Iran and Iraq came to streets on funeral ceremonies of Martyr Soleimani in different cities to pay tribute to their hero.

