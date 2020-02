QOM, Feb. 10 (MNA) – A ceremony marking the 40 days after the martyrdom of commanders of resistance Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was held in Qom prov. on Monday in the presence of esteemed families of Martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani and youth of ‘Axis of Resistance’, distinguished figures from world countries and also people from various walks of life.