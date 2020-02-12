30,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Qazvin Province

Police Chief of Qazvin Province Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the patrol officers suspected one tank-truck and stopped it at the checkpoint of Buin Zahra County.

The tank-truck consisting of 30,000 smuggled diesel fuels was seized, the value of which is estimated at 1.8 billion rials ($42,000), he added.

According to the police chief, one smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed over to judiciary officials.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

