No. of knowledge-based firms to increase in nationwide: VP

He made the remarks in his visit with the Leader’s representative in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province late on Sat. and added, “the number of knowledge-based companies will hit 5,000 at large.”

He put the current number of knowledge-based companies across the country at 4,800.

Moving in the path of knowledge-based economy should lay the ground for the development and progress of the country, he said, adding, “taking advantage of capacities and potentials of each region and developing knowledge-based firms pave suitable ways for the development and progress in the country.”

Sattari further noted that development of knowledge-based companies plays a leading and important role in cutting dependency of the country to foreign countries.

Taking advantage of high potentials and capacities of the manpower should be taken into consideration as well, he stressed.

