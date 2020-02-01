Two knowledge-based plans unveiled in SPGC

In this ceremony, Sattari unveiled Instrumentation Air Centrifuge Compressor which provides the air needed in Instrumentation Division of 2nd and 3rd refineries of the South Pars Gas Complex Company.

This compressor was redesigned and manufactured in a domestic knowledge-based company after US sanctions, the vice president added.

Although the refinery unit uses a pond for providing water required by various departments, Pond Chlorination Unit No. 1, which provides the water required by the refinery units, seemed to be changed, he emphasized.

This device was imported into the country before sanctions period, he said, adding, “in sanctions period, this compressor was designed and manufactured in cooperation with a competent domestic knowledge-based company.”

