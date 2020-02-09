Turkish protesters rally against Trump's deal in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously stated that the American deal ignored the interests of the Palestinians, adding that to "leave Quds to Israel is never acceptable". The plan was also rejected by the Palestinian authorities and numerous Middle Eastern countries.

At least 1,000 people from various organizations took part at the event. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu who attended the rally addressed the plan, stating there is no place for the Palestinians in it, adding that the status of Quds is an issue for all Muslims to fight for.

The organizers of the event condemned the decision and urged people to "stand up for Quds against the Bullying of the Century".

