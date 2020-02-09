Turkish protesters rally against Trump's deal in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously stated that the American deal ignored the interests of the Palestinians, adding that to "leave Quds to Israel is never acceptable". The plan was also rejected by the Palestinian authorities and numerous Middle Eastern countries.
At least 1,000 people from various organizations took part at the event. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu who attended the rally addressed the plan, stating there is no place for the Palestinians in it, adding that the status of Quds is an issue for all Muslims to fight for.
The organizers of the event condemned the decision and urged people to "stand up for Quds against the Bullying of the Century".
Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with Israeli regime but without the Palestinians presence.
Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially, recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”
Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.
Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”
The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon among other countries.
