29 February 2020 - 17:00

Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (MNA) – Malaysia's king has appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, the latest twist to a weeklong political crisis.

In a statement issued by the palace on Saturday, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Muhyiddin Yassin, a former interior minister and president of the Bersatu party, will be sworn in on Sunday as he likely commands the most support of any candidate, according to Aljazeera.

The appointment came after this week's shock resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a move that plunged the country into crisis following a weekend of political wrangling and the collapse of the ruling alliance.

"The process to appoint the prime minister cannot be delayed because the country needs a government for the wellbeing of the people and the nation," the palace statement said.

