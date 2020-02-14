Trump's Mideast plan to ignite new revolutionary wave in Islamic world

"The plan is a big mess and also a scandal for the US President and the Zionist regime," he said addressing the Prayers, "It forces Palestinians out of their houses and seizes their rightful lands."

"The plan has been doomed to failure from the beginning and it will create a new revolutionary wave among Palestinians and the Islamic World," the Senior cleric stressed.

"It will bring nothing for the Americans," he underlined.

Trump administration recently unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world, as well as other countries, that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement.

The American deal, which was negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians, refers to Jerusalem al-Quds as the undivided capital of Israel and allows the regime to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

