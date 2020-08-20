  1. Economy
Norduz border Iran’s gateway to Eurasian market: envoy

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Zohouri said that Norduz border has an important role for the country’s exports, calling it as Iran’s gateway to the Eurasian market.

As part of a trip to the Aras Free Economic Zone, Abbas Zohouri visited the Norduz checkpoint, the border crossing point into Armenia from Iran.

“As Iran’s gateway to the Eurasian market, the Norduz border has an important role for the country’s exports and attraction of foreign currency and creates conditions for the daily growing presence of Iranian products in Eurasian and CIS markets,” he said.

"The border crossing point is a favorable condition for the Jolfa County and the Aras FEZ, and affirmed the importance of attracting investments and planning and developing cooperation," he added.

The Meghri-Norduz border crossing point is the only land border between Armenia and Iran. There are Free Economic Zones operating on both sides.

