Temporary unofficial marketplaces reopened in Kordesan prov.

In his visit to Seiranband border and the official reopening of temporary border marketplaces late on Sat., Rahmani pointed to the existence of spirit of facilitation of business in this province and added, “in the current condition of economic war, the country is in dire need of spirit of cooperation, interaction and facilitation of current affairs.”

In the current situation, the Ministry of Industry has focused on boosting business and trade at borders, he said, adding, “export is the driving force of the country’s economy and is considered as a driving force of the national production.”

Business and trade at border marketplaces is an opportunity to provide some of products required in the country, the minister of industry emphasized.

