9 February 2020 - 16:35

Hormozgan ports handle over 6mn tons of non-oil goods in 10 months        

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iran's Lengeh Port and its subsidiaries in the western part of Hormozgan province handled over six million tons of non-oil products in ten months to January 20, a senior official said.

According to Ghasem Askari Nasab, the head of Bandar Lengeh Ports and Maritime Organization, some 6.268 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded and unloaded in the Hormozgan ports, showing a 7% increase in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Moreover, some 4.574 million tons of petroleum products were transported through the province’s ports during the same period, he added.

Hormozgan ports’ non-oil exports, mainly including agricultural and animal products, stood at 695,415 tons in the past ten months.

He also noted that Lengeh Port and its subsidiaries have a well-developed infrastructure for the export of various types of goods, including construction materials, refrigerated containers and mineral shipments, ready to serve traders and investors in this region.

