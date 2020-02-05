  1. Politics
5 February 2020 - 09:18

Leader to receive thousands of people today

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive thousands of people from all walks of life before noon on Wednesday.

The meeting comes as the country is marking the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The details and photos of the meeting will be published later.

