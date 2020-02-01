Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv. of Islamic Revolution

The leader’s visit comes on the first day of the 10-Day Fajr Dawn that marks the 41st anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, the Iranian nations ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

During the 10-Day Dawn celebrations, Iranians take part in different events and activities to mark the occasion.

