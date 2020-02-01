  1. Politics
Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on anniv. of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini Saturday morning to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

The leader’s visit comes on the first day of the 10-Day Fajr Dawn that marks the 41st anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, the Iranian nations ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

During the 10-Day Dawn celebrations, Iranians take part in different events and activities to mark the occasion.

